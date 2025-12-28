403
Iran Declares “Comprehensive War” Against US, Israel, Europe
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Saturday that the country is engaged in a “comprehensive war” with the United States, Israel, and Europe.
“We are in a state of comprehensive war with the United States, Israel, and Europe,” Pezeshkian stated in an interview published on the official website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He emphasized, “This war is more dangerous, more complex, and more difficult than the war with Iraq” fought between 1980 and 1988.
The president accused Washington, Tel Aviv, and several European nations of attempting to bring about Iran’s collapse.
“The situation during the war with Iraq was clear: they fired missiles and we knew where to strike. But today, they surround us from all sides, apply pressure on us, obstruct our trade, and raise public expectations inside society in various fields,” Pezeshkian explained.
He recalled that during a 12-day conflict with Israel in June, the US military targeted three major Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — with bunker-buster bombs.
These strikes followed Israel’s surprise offensive on Iran, which killed senior military commanders and nuclear scientists while also hitting several nuclear sites.
