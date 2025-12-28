403
UK, Germany Advance Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has finalized a £52 million ($70 million) agreement with Germany to acquire a new generation of mobile artillery capable of firing while in motion and striking targets as far as 70 kilometers (43.5 miles).
As part of the arrangement, the British Army will obtain an Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) version of the RCH 155 artillery system. Germany will also receive two additional units for joint testing, according to a statement issued by the UK government.
This deal strengthens defense collaboration between the two nations under the Trinity House agreement, a significant military pact signed in October 2024 that pledged closer cooperation between London and Berlin.
The RCH 155 is expected to serve as the British Army’s long-term Mobile Fires Platform. It succeeds the temporary deployment of 14 Archer artillery systems, which were introduced after the UK transferred its AS90 guns to Ukraine.
Unlike conventional artillery that must halt and prepare before firing, the RCH 155 can shoot while moving, enabling rapid strikes and swift repositioning to avoid enemy counterattacks.
UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP highlighted that the system embodies lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.
“The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move,” he stated. “This builds on lessons from Ukraine, enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again.”
