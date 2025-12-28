403
Gas line explosion near LA cause freeway closure
(MENAFN) Authorities in California responded Saturday to a gas line rupture northwest of Los Angeles, leading to the temporary closure of a major freeway and a shelter-in-place directive for nearby residents, according to reports.
The incident occurred in the Castaic area at approximately 4:20 p.m. local time near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place, as stated by reports. Fire officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.
At 5:12 p.m., the California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of the 5 Freeway, which runs the full length of the state, with reopening expected only after safety assessments.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at 5:40 p.m. for much of Castaic, instructing residents to keep doors, windows, and vents closed and to turn off heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
By 6:00 p.m., the gas company involved had shut off the line on both sides of the incident, while firefighters and a hazardous materials team remained on site to address a lingering gas leak.
Officials have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.
