EU Stresses Somalia’s Unity
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the European Union emphasized that safeguarding Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is “key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region,” following Israel’s announcement recognizing Somaliland as an independent state the previous day.
In its declaration, the bloc noted it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” consistent with Somalia’s Constitution and the principles of both the African Union and the United Nations.
The EU further stated it “encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences,” urging constructive engagement to address disputes peacefully.
