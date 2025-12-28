Shakeela Recalls Dark Side Of Stardom: Fame, Loneliness And Being Ignored By Awards

Shakeela: Popular actress Shakeela shared the difficulties and hardships she faced in the industry in a recent interview. She talked about the loneliness she experienced at the peak of her career and never being invited to award ceremonies.

Shakeela explained that she was always kept away from others on shooting sets. Fed up with this discrimination, she bought over 20 caravans with her own money to live and travel in.

Shakeela expressed sadness that in her 25-year career, she was never invited to a single award function. She stated that nepotism and corruption are rampant in the industry.

Shakeela demanded that talented Telugu girls from places like Nellore and Vijayawada should be given opportunities. She clarified that her family's future was her priority.

Shakeela said she never faced the casting couch. She laughingly mentioned that if someone had asked, she would have either hit them or considered it. She affirmed her support for victims.