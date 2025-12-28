Who Is Balen Shah The Kathmandu Mayor, Rapper And Gen Z Protest Icon Now Tipped As Nepal's PM Face?

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen Shah, has been named the prime ministerial candidate of Nepal after his team reached an agreement with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). The announcement came on Sunday as both sides confirmed they would jointly contest the March 5 elections.

Shah, 35, has become a prominent figure among Nepal's younger generation, particularly after the September protest that led to the fall of the KP Sharma Oli government. His rise from rapper to structural engineer and politician has made him one of the most recognizable faces in the country's political landscape.

Balen Shah first gained attention as a rapper before pursuing civil engineering studies in Nepal. He later completed a master's degree in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in India. Contesting the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate, he registered a landslide victory, marking his entry into mainstream politics.

Unlike most mayors whose influence remains confined to their cities, Balen Shah has attracted international attention. In June 2023, he banned the screening of Indian films in Kathmandu following controversy over a dialogue in the movie Adipurush. His actions drew widespread comments and highlighted his assertive approach to governance.

The seven‐point agreement between Shah's team and the RSP designates him as the parliamentary party leader and prime ministerial face, while Rabi Lamichhane will continue as chairperson of the RSP. The pact ensures that Balen Shah's group will contest elections under the RSP's election symbol 'Bell', allotted by the Election Commission. The party's name, flag, and symbol will remain unchanged despite the merger.

The agreement emphasizes shared ownership of the youth‐led movement against corruption and poor governance. It also commits to addressing demands raised by Gen Z protesters, including those injured during demonstrations. Observers believe the pact will attract a large number of young supporters to the RSP, strengthening its base ahead of the polls.

Analysts view the alliance as a significant step in consolidating emerging youth‐driven political forces. The September movement, which played a central role in ending the KP Sharma Oli‐led government, has now found representation through Balen Shah's candidacy. His designation as prime ministerial candidate signals a shift in Nepal's political dynamics, with younger voices taking center stage.