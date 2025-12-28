'As A Smoker, I Like This': New Cigarette Tax Bill Fuels Rs 72 Price Fears, Jokes And Debate Online

A new government bill that could make cigarettes and other tobacco products much more expensive has triggered a wide public debate, both online and offline. Moved by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the bill proposes changes to India's excise duty system on tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, hookah tobacco, chewing tobacco, zarda and scented tobacco.

If passed, the move could sharply increase the price of cigarettes, with officials suggesting that a cigarette currently priced at around Rs 18 could cost as much as Rs 72 in the future.

What the new bill proposes

The bill seeks to amend the Central Excise Act, 1944. Its main aim is to revise excise duties and cess on tobacco products. According to officials, this change is needed to give the government more financial flexibility after an existing cess on tobacco comes to an end.

By raising excise duty, the government hopes to protect tax revenue and maintain what it calls the 'tax incidence' on tobacco. In simple terms, the aim is to ensure tobacco products remain heavily taxed even after the cess period ends.

The government has long argued that higher taxes can discourage smoking, especially among young people, while also generating revenue for public spending.

Will cigarettes really cost Rs 72?

While some reports suggest a steep jump in cigarette prices, several social media users have pointed out that the bill talks about increasing excise duty, not directly fixing retail prices.

Some believe the actual increase may be much smaller, pushing prices to around Rs 20-22 per cigarette instead of Rs 72. Others warn that sudden and extreme price hikes could create black markets and illegal sales.

At this stage, officials have not shared final price details, and much will depend on how the duty changes are implemented.

Mixed reactions flood social media

The news quickly spread on Reddit and other platforms, where reactions ranged from support to anger and humour.

One Reddit user, who said he is a smoker, welcomed the move. He wrote that higher prices might help people quit and could reduce smoking among students and young people. Others trying to quit also said the decision could help them stop.

Some responses were sarcastic. A user joked about Delhi's poor air quality, saying people already 'live on polluted air for free'. Others said if cigarettes become too costly, people might turn to cheaper alternatives, including illegal products.

Several users criticised the policy, calling it 'plain stupid' and warning that price hikes have failed in many countries. Some argued the government only wants more money and that people will smoke anyway. Others opposed what they called a“Big Brother” approach, saying adults should be free to choose.

As a smoker myself I like this decisionbyu/sugii0 inTwentiesIndia

Health push or revenue drive?

The debate highlights a long-standing tension between public health goals and personal freedom. Supporters see higher taxes as a way to reduce smoking-related diseases. Critics fear illegal markets, unfair burden on consumers and government overreach.

As the bill moves forward, all eyes will be on how sharply prices rise and whether the policy changes smoking habits or simply fuels controversy.