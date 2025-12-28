Dehradun Students Hold Candlelight Tribute For Tripura MBA Student Killed After Brutal Racial Attack

New Delhi: Students and senior citizens in Dehradun on Saturday held a candlelight homage and prayers for a 24-year-old Angel Chakma, who was killed after being brutally attacked in Uttarakhand's capital city a week ago.

Angel Chakma, a final-year MBA student at Jigyasa University in Dehradun, had been fighting for his life for weeks in a hospital. He was from Tripura.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Tarun Vijay and Sunil Deodhar spoke to the deceased's parents and local MLA Shambhunath Chakma through video conferencing and expressed solidarity over the incident.

The two senior BJP leaders assured them of a speedy investigation and strictest action against the culprits.“We will not rest till culprits get capital punishment,” Tarun Vijay told the reporter over phone.

During their online interaction, the BJP leader said that the victim's parents were not satisfied with the conduct of doctors in the hospital.“They also demanded investigation into the conduct of doctors and the culprits must be tried for murder.

Appeal to Uttarakhand CM

“We want Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to do justice with Tripura's Budddhist tribal boy who lost his life to the goons in Dehradun,” his father told the BJP leaders.

Taun Vijay assured them of all sorts of help and assistance in Dehradun, stating, 'he was our child'.

The incident took place on December 9 between 6 pm and 7 pm in Dehradun's Selaqui area, when Anjel and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, stepped out to buy groceries.

As per the media reports, a group of unidentified youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, targeted the brothers with racial slurs. They were attacked when the brothers objected to their derogatory remarks.

During the attack, they stabbed Angel's in his neck and abdomen while his brother – Michael was struck on the head.

Soon, he was rushed to the intensive care unit of a local hospital, where he remained under treatment before dying due to his injuries on Friday.