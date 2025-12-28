Azerbaijan Sees Weekly Jump In Gold Prices

MENAFN - AzerNews) In Azerbaijan, the price of an ounce of gold rose by 188.7 manat ($111), or 2.5 percent, over the week,reports.

The weighted average price of gold increased by 260.4 manat ($153.1), or 3.5 percent, compared to the previous week, reaching 7,604 manat ($4,472) per ounce.

Silver also saw a notable rise, with the price of an ounce climbing 9.04 manat ($5.32), or 7.7 percent. The average price of silver reached 121.6 manat ($71.5), marking an increase of 11.7 manat ($6.88), or 10.7 percent, from the prior week.

Platinum experienced a substantial jump, rising by 569.7 manat ($335.1), or 16.2 percent over the week. Its weighted average price grew by 642.9 manat ($378.1), or 20.2 percent, compared to last week, reaching 3,823 manat ($2,248) per ounce.

Palladium saw a modest increase of 15.8 manat ($9.29), or 0.5 percent, during the week. The average price rose by 334.1 manat ($196.5), or 12.2 percent, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,068 manat ($1,804) per ounce.