Last UAE Lottery Draw Of 2025: Winning Numbers Announced 3 Win Dh100,000 Each

As with every Saturday evening, the results of the 29th Lucky Day Draw No. 251227 of the UAE Lottery were announced, a moment keenly awaited by players across the country. The game, which recently underwent changes to its format and prize structure, continues to attract strong interest.

The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw were:

Days: 1, 6, 7, 27, 28, 29

Month: 9

The grand prize for the Lucky Day draw is now Dh30 million as opposed to the Dh100 million it was earlier. Meanwhile, the second prize is Dh5 million. The third prize is Dh100,000, fourth is Dh1,000, and Dh100 is the fifth prize. To win the jackpot, all seven numbers on your ticket will have to match with the 6 Days and the one Month number.

This week, there were 32 winners of Dh1,000 and 9,323 winners of Dh100.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all the numbers in the day and month format.

The three Lucky Chance IDs that walked away with Dh100,000:



BZ5085484

CI5970515 DT9633495

During the live broadcast, Tunisian expat Mohamed Selim Ayadi shared that he had been playing the game for over a year before winning the Dh100,000 prize. Another previous winner, Binu Sreedharan, who has lived and worked in the UAE for 13 years, said he hopes to use his Dh100,000 winnings to start a business.

Expanded portfolio

Since launching with just one draw, the UAE Lottery has expanded its portfolio over the past year to 20 gaming experiences. These include the flagship Lucky Day Draw, daily games such as Pick 3, Pick 4 and Color Prediction, along with a wide range of scratch cards and e-instant games.

On Friday, ten winners each were announced in the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. In Pick 3, there were five winners of the Dh2,500 grand prize and five winners of the Dh850 second prize. To win the grand prize, players must achieve an exact match of the three selected numbers.

In the Pick 4 game, two players won Dh25,000 each after matching all four drawn numbers, while ten others received Dh1,000.