All Hail The Panama Canal, A Frontline In The US-China Trade War

MENAFN - Asia Times) To a farmer in Nebraska or a retailer in New York, the Panama Canal is like air – noticed mainly when missing. Farmers noticed it in 2023.

Drought lowered water levels in the canal. Ships carrying American ag exports couldn't use it. By some estimates, 25% to 30% of United States grain exports normally pass through the canal. During the drought almost none did. Shipping costs soared, farm-gate prices slipped.

Eventually the rains returned, the waters rose and ships resumed transiting. The canal went back to being taken for granted.

That's too bad – and not just because the canal confers so many economic benefits. What's especially under-appreciated is the herculean effort it took to build it. The canal is, without doubt, one of the greatest engineering and construction feats of all times.

My wife and I recently returned from a 10-day trip to Panama. The country is a birder's paradise and during our six-day birding tour we saw 139 species we'd never seen before, including the wonderfully named Keel-billed Toucan, Mustached Antwren and Southern Beardless Tyrannulet.

But the day we spent watching locks lift ships 85 feet above sea level and other locks lower them back down was in many ways the highlight of the trip.

In preparation for the tour, we read David McCullough's 1977 book The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal 1870-1914.