Can A Do-It-All Missile Fix The US Navy's China Problem?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US Navy is betting that a new modular, multi-mission missile can stretch shrinking magazines and blunt China's missile advantage in a Taiwan fight-but critics warn that unless it is cheap and mass-produced, versatility alone may not be enough to change the outcome.

This month, Naval News reported that the US Navy is developing a next-generation missile designed to support hypersonic strike, long-range offensive counter-air and layered air and missile defense missions, as the service confronts increasingly complex threats from Russia and China.

Speaking at the Surface Navy Association's annual symposium in Arlington, Virginia, Rear Admiral Derek Trinque, director of surface warfare development for the US Navy, said the planned missile will succeed the decades-old Standard Missile (SM) family by using a modular propulsion design and open-architecture approach.

The concept relies on a common interceptor stage combined with different propulsion“stacks,” allowing the weapon to be configured either as a full-cell hypersonic or long-range strike missile, or as smaller, multi-packed interceptors for air and missile defense inside a single Mark 41 vertical launch system (VLS) cell.

Trinque said the new missile would sharply expand magazine depth aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and aging Ticonderoga-class cruisers, which face growing pressure to counter drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons while retaining strike capacity.

That push comes as US missile inventories are already under strain. In a June 2024 Heritage Foundation article, Jim Fein mentions that in 2023, the US procured approximately a total of 12,000 SM-2s, 400 SM-3s, 1,500 SM-6s, and 9,000 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM)-the primary VLS-launched weapons.