Addleshaw Goddard Advises On Sale Of Clarity Consulting Solutions To Ocorian

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January, 2026: International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has advised the existing shareholders on the sale of Clarity Consulting Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of regulatory and compliance services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to Ocorian, a private equity-backed global compliance and fund administration specialist.

Founded in 2020, Clarity Consulting Solutions supports financial services firms with specialist expertise, with offerings including outsourced compliance services, regulatory licensing support, advisory services, compliance reviews, and tailored training programmes.

The transaction, which completed on November 25, 2025, demonstrates the region's continued appeal to private equity-backed investment and the increasing demand for dedicated regulatory and compliance expertise within its international financial centres.

The Addleshaw Goddard team was led by Owen Richards, Partner in Corporate Finance, supported by Rachael Norris and Charlene De Souza, with additional input from William Irvine (Corporate) and Heather Gibson (Tax).

Owen Richards, Partner – Corporate Finance at Addleshaw Goddard, commented:“This transaction highlights the strength and maturity of the Middle East's regulatory and compliance market, as well as the sustained appeal it draws from private equity-backed international platforms. We were delighted to support the shareholders of Clarity on a successful outcome and to see the business join a global organisation with strong growth ambitions in the region.”

About Addleshaw Goddard:

Addleshaw Goddard is a global law firm with 2,800+ partners and employees across our 21 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK – London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; nine in Europe – four in Germany and one in Ireland, France, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain; a further five in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia – Singapore. We have over 450 Partners and nearly 2,000 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide. In the Middle East we have 27 Partners and close to 100 other fee earners.