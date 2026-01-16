PM Modi's Two-Day Visit To Assam From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on January 17 and 18, during which he will participate in major cultural and development programmes in the state, officials said on Friday.

On Saturday, at around 6 p.m., the Prime Minister will attend a grand traditional Bodo cultural programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The highlight of the evening will be 'Bagurumba Dohou 2026', a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community.

During the event, more than 10,000 artistes from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation.

Artistes representing 81 Assembly constituencies from 23 districts of Assam are expected to take part, making it one of the largest cultural performances of its kind in the state.

Bagurumba, one of the most iconic folk dances of the Bodo community, is deeply inspired by nature.

Traditionally performed by young women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance symbolises blooming flowers and harmony between human life and the natural world.

Its gentle, flowing movements imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers, and it holds deep cultural significance, representing peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony.

The dance is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi.

On Sunday, at around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will visit Kaliabor, where he will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, an ambitious infrastructure initiative worth over ₹6,950 crore.

The 86-km-long project, officially the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715, is designed as an environmentally-sensitive National Highway project.

It includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, along with 21 km of bypasses and 30 km of widening of the existing highway.

The project will improve connectivity across Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts while ensuring free movement of wildlife and reducing human-animal conflict.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains - the Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) services - strengthening rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India.