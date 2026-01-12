Ukraine To Attract USD 179M For Lithium Deposit Development In Kirovohrad Region Government Selects Winner

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram.

“For the first time in Ukraine, a winner has been selected for the development of a lithium deposit under a production sharing agreement (PSA) mechanism,” she wrote.

It is noted that the pilot critical minerals development project is the Dobra lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region.

“The deposit will make it possible to attract a minimum of $179 million in capital investment, of which $12 million will be allocated for new geological exploration and an international audit of reserves, and $167 million for organizing extraction and beneficiation, provided that the deposit's commercial reserves are confirmed,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

According to her, Ukrainian and foreign companies and consortia with available financial resources, technical capabilities, and experience in subsoil use were invited to participate in the tender, which was evaluated using a 100-point scoring system.

“The winner is Dobra Lithium Holdings JV, LLC, whose shareholders include internationally recognized companies TechMet and The Rock Holdings. They have significant experience in the extraction of critical minerals,” the Prime Minister noted.

She also pointed out that TechMet holds controlling or dominant minority stakes in 10 assets across four continents and has experience implementing complex projects in the exploration, extraction, and processing of critical minerals.

“The project will provide momentum for attracting more investors. The Dobra site is only the first step in an ambitious plan to integrate Ukraine into the supply chains of our strategic partners. Therefore, work in this direction is ongoing,” Svyrydenko added.

In addition, she stressed that the PSA mechanism allows investors to extract minerals within the framework of a partnership agreement with the state, while the deposit itself remains the property of the people of Ukraine.

Subsoil agreement with U.S.: Ministry of Economy approves new documents on subsoil use conditions

According to Svyrydenko, attracting strategic investors from the United States and the European Union also strengthens international attention to Ukraine, brings in modern extraction and processing technologies, and creates additional security guarantees for the country.

“This project opens unprecedented opportunities for Ukraine to enter the highly competitive and high-tech global lithium industry together with systemic American partners,” the Prime Minister concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in July 2025, Svyrydenko, who at the time served as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, stated that a lithium site in the Kirovohrad region could become the first pilot project to enter the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

In September last year, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine announced the launch of a tender to conclude a production sharing agreement for metallic minerals within the Dobra deposit area.

Illustrative photo