From Humiliation To Honouring K.M. Mani, Lop Satheesan Slams CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (IANS) Those who once publicly humiliated Kerala Congress (M) founder K.M. Mani are now granting him a memorial -- a reality that did not escape Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan on Friday, as he criticised the CPI-M while addressing speculation over the political future of Kerala Congress (M).

Reports had suggested that the party, founded by K.M. Mani and now led by his son Jose K. Mani, might leave the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) to join the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

However, Jose himself has categorically denied any such move, and party leaders have confirmed that Kerala Congress (M) will remain in the LDF.

Speaking on the recent Kerala government's decision to allocate land in Thiruvananthapuram for a memorial for K.M. Mani, Satheesan welcomed the move as long overdue recognition of the veteran Kerala Congress (M) leader's contributions.

"The upcoming generations should know who K.M. Mani was. He deserves a memorial, and research into his work should also continue," the LoP said, noting that his party had played a role in facilitating the land allocation.

Satheesan did not spare the CPI-M, recalling how in 2015 the same leaders had demanded K.M. Mani's resignation over the bar scam, going so far as to publicly say he should "burn in hell".

"Those who once sought to humiliate K.M. Mani are now in power. The very leaders who cursed him are granting land for his memorial," he said, adding that his party was pleased to have contributed to making the land allocation possible.

The Opposition leader's remarks highlight the enduring political tensions in the state, as well as the symbolic importance of Kerala Congress (M) staying within the LDF.

While Jose K. Mani's assurances have temporarily quelled speculation about a shift to the UDF, the incident underscores both the complex dynamics of coalition politics and the lasting legacy of K.M. Mani in Kerala.

K.M. Mani represented the Pala Assembly constituency from its inception in 1967 till 2019 when he passed away.

It was after his death that Jose K. Mani left the UDF and joined the LDF as an ally ahead of the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls.