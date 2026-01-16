Cult Favourite Korean BBQ Concept Cupbop Turns Up The Heat With The Launch Of Its Flagship Store On JBR

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Now open at The Walk, JBR, the new location marks the brand's signature UAE store, bringing the same fire to The Walk, JBR, with its bold flavours, and unmistakable energy-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="497" height="328" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE: Fresh off its debut at UNTOLD Dubai, CupBop is ready to make some noise once again with the opening of its flagship store in JBR. Already a hit on the local foodie scene, the new location on the sunny shores of The Walk builds on the buzz of its openings at Ibn Battuta Mall and Deira City Centre earlier this year. Marking CupBop's first standalone outlet in the city, the JBR store will serve all the crowd-favourite bowls, signature sauces, and satisfying sides that have made CupBop a firm favourite with food lovers across the UAE.

What started in 2013 as a bright yellow food truck on the streets of Utah has since grown into a global Korean street food favourite. Founded by Junghun Song, later joined by Dok Kwon, CupBop built its following on vibrant tastes, playful energy, and a simple idea: Korean BBQ served fast, fun, and fuss-free. After winning over crowds in the US and catching the attention of Shark Tank, the brand has brought that same spirit to Dubai, one neighbourhood at a time.

The new store introduces CupBop in its most energetic setting yet. With bright interiors, an open, street-style feel, and plenty of room to tuck into crave-worthy creations, it is designed for beachgoers, residents, and anyone looking to spice up their next meal.

CupBop's menu keeps things refreshingly simple and seriously delicious. Guests can build their perfect bowl by choosing their base, protein, and sauce level, then giving the iconic yellow cup a good shake to lock it all in. Ranging from a sweet and mild #1 to a fiery and fearless #10, the signature sauces cater to every mood and spice tolerance, with the legendary #7.5 sitting right at the heart of the experience.

Fan favourites include the B-BOP with bulgogi beef, the KKO KKO BOP featuring BBQ chicken, and the ROCK BOP with its tangy, crispy fried chicken twist. Those after extra crunch can opt for the KRUNCH BOP, while plant-based diners can dig into the VEGGIE or DOOCHI BOP loaded with tofu and Korean-style vegetables. For those craving more, pair your bowl with the playful K-Dawg, available in Fruity Pebbles or Cheetos flavours, or opt for the crispy glazed OG Chicken Skewer and Panko Chicken Skewer, each served hot and bursting with bold Korean seasoning.

The menu also features classic sides like mandos and kimchi, refreshing Korean sodas, and Binggrae's iconic fish-shaped ice cream, perfect for cooling off after a day at the beach. Finally, seal the deal with a warm Hotteok, a crispy Korean pancake filled with molten brown sugar and cinnamon for a sweet finish.

CupBop's taste sensation extends well beyond its storefronts, with catering designed to bring the full experience to gatherings of all sizes. Party packs, buffet-style spreads, live food truck action, and even surprise appearances from Hoya the mascot turn events into something loud, fun, and flavour-packed. That energy was on full display at UNTOLD Dubai, where CupBop's pop-up food truck kept festivalgoers fuelled all weekend.

The black cups are landing on JBR on 22nd January, and things are about to get spicy. Swing by CupBop's flagship store, pick your heat level, shake things up, and see why everyone's talking about this fun, fiery Korean BBQ in a cup.

About CupBop:

As the nation's first quick-service Korean Barbeque in a cup brand, CupBop is committed to providing quality Korean cuisine. The brand has seen success both internationally and nationally with over 200 locations in Indonesia and 64 locations open throughout the states of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Oklahoma. Originally founded as a food truck in 2013, the brand has stayed true to its roots with small storefronts and simple operational procedures, offering a streamlined business model. Cupbop is dedicated to highlighting Korean culture and has reimagined the Korean barbeque experience with their unique menu items.

About RMAL Hospitality:

Launched by Al Fahim Group in 2007, RMAL Hospitality is a leading restaurant and hotel development business in the MENA region. The group holds franchise rights to a growing portfolio of global and regional favourites, including Wagamama, Trader Vic's Souk Madinat, Marco Pierre White restaurants, Allo Beirut, OCHE, and most recently, the bold and energetic Korean BBQ-in-a-cup concept, Cupbop.

In addition to managing franchises, RMAL provides hospitality consultancy services spanning concept development, feasibility studies, operational support, and marketing. The company also specialises in asset management, working with leading hotel partners such as Fairmont Bab Al Bahr to maximise property value and performance.

RMAL Hospitality continues to push the industry forward through high-impact dining concepts and turnkey hospitality solutions, all while staying true to its core values of quality, sustainability, innovation, and guest-focused experiences.