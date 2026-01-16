403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abu Dhabi Chamber Recognises Sustainability Leaders At Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sustainability Label represents a strategic step towards embedding sustainability standards in institutional business performance -p
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 3 " src="#" alt="Image 3 " width="620" data-bit="iit" /> Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honoured a number of leading companies that have been awarded the Sustainability Label, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026. The recognition reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting the transition towards more sustainable business practices and enhancing the readiness and competitiveness of private-sector companies, in line with the UAE's national priorities for sustainable economic development. The recognition forms part of the Sustainability Label Programme, launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber as a flagship initiative aimed at embedding sustainability standards across the business community and encouraging companies to adopt responsible practices in the areas of environment, social responsibility and governance. The programme supports companies in strengthening their credibility and enhancing their capacity for growth across local and international markets. Building a more resilient economy: The diversity of companies recognised reflects the deepening integration of sustainability practices across Abu Dhabi's economic landscape, signalling its evolution from a discretionary practice to a defining determinant of institutional performance, risk management and long-term value creation. The Abu Dhabi Chamber underscored that recognising companies awarded the Sustainability Label forms an integral part of its role as a strategic partner to the private sector, supporting companies in navigating global economic shifts and embedding sustainability as a core pillar of growth and competitiveness strategies. Through its various programmes and initiatives, the Chamber continues to advance the development of a responsible and sustainable business environment that contributes to building a more resilient and competitive economy, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading regional and international centre for business and investment. Adopting responsible practices: His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“The Abu Dhabi Chamber believes that sustainability has become a fundamental pillar for building a competitive economy capable of keeping pace with future transformations. Honouring companies that have received the Sustainability Label reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting the private sector and encouraging companies to adopt responsible practices that strengthen institutional readiness, enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable growth.” The Sustainability Label Programme is built on an integrated, practical framework that combines readiness assessment, capacity-building and institutional classification. It enables companies to measure their level of maturity in sustainability practices, identify development priorities, and progressively transition towards adopting sustainable, implementable practices within their operational processes. The programme also provides specialised advisory support and practical tools that help companies strengthen credibility and improve access to financing and investment opportunities. Honoured companies: The recognition highlighted companies from a broad range of economic sectors, in acknowledgement of their demonstrated commitment to the application of sustainability standards and the attainment of advanced levels of institutional readiness. Diamond Category
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 3 " src="#" alt="Image 3 " width="620" data-bit="iit" /> Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honoured a number of leading companies that have been awarded the Sustainability Label, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026. The recognition reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting the transition towards more sustainable business practices and enhancing the readiness and competitiveness of private-sector companies, in line with the UAE's national priorities for sustainable economic development. The recognition forms part of the Sustainability Label Programme, launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber as a flagship initiative aimed at embedding sustainability standards across the business community and encouraging companies to adopt responsible practices in the areas of environment, social responsibility and governance. The programme supports companies in strengthening their credibility and enhancing their capacity for growth across local and international markets. Building a more resilient economy: The diversity of companies recognised reflects the deepening integration of sustainability practices across Abu Dhabi's economic landscape, signalling its evolution from a discretionary practice to a defining determinant of institutional performance, risk management and long-term value creation. The Abu Dhabi Chamber underscored that recognising companies awarded the Sustainability Label forms an integral part of its role as a strategic partner to the private sector, supporting companies in navigating global economic shifts and embedding sustainability as a core pillar of growth and competitiveness strategies. Through its various programmes and initiatives, the Chamber continues to advance the development of a responsible and sustainable business environment that contributes to building a more resilient and competitive economy, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading regional and international centre for business and investment. Adopting responsible practices: His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“The Abu Dhabi Chamber believes that sustainability has become a fundamental pillar for building a competitive economy capable of keeping pace with future transformations. Honouring companies that have received the Sustainability Label reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting the private sector and encouraging companies to adopt responsible practices that strengthen institutional readiness, enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable growth.” The Sustainability Label Programme is built on an integrated, practical framework that combines readiness assessment, capacity-building and institutional classification. It enables companies to measure their level of maturity in sustainability practices, identify development priorities, and progressively transition towards adopting sustainable, implementable practices within their operational processes. The programme also provides specialised advisory support and practical tools that help companies strengthen credibility and improve access to financing and investment opportunities. Honoured companies: The recognition highlighted companies from a broad range of economic sectors, in acknowledgement of their demonstrated commitment to the application of sustainability standards and the attainment of advanced levels of institutional readiness. Diamond Category
-
Emirates Driving Company
Emirates Steel
Aldar Properties
-
Union Iron & Steel Factory
National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) and its subsidiary, NMDC Energy
Weatherford
Trojan Construction Group
-
Al Mazrouei Group (Al Turath Engineering Consultants)
Best Pick General Trading
-
Emirates Link Contracting Company
LEAD Development
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment