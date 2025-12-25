Study In Taiwan At Academia Sinica: Fully-Funded Phd Programs In 14 Advanced Disciplines
TIGP offers 14 fully funded interdisciplinary PhD programs spanning the sciences and humanities. The Program provides a rigorous research environment supported by Academia Sinica's world-class faculty, research facilities and extensive international collaborations.
Admitted students receive a monthly stipend of NTD 40,000 (approximately USD 1,200) for the first year. The stipend will be extended for more years for student with good academic performance. Outstanding students may also receive an additional NTD 6,000 per month through the TIGP Research Performance Fellowship.
With a diverse academic community and a comprehensive doctoral training program, TIGP offers students the opportunity to pursue advanced research in a globally connected setting.
For more information, please visit the TIGP official website or contact Ms. Huan-Yi Shen ([email protected] ).
