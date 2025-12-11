Baku, Tashkent Sign 2026 Military Cooperation Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met on December 10 with the delegation led by Viktor Mahmudov, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan, and Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Defence, who are on an official visit to Baku.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Defence, the visit began with the delegation laying wreaths at the Alley of Honor, paying tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva. The guests then visited the Victory Park, where they placed a wreath at the Victory Monument.

A formal welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defence, during which the delegation reviewed the guard of honor. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were performed, and the“Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with protocol.

During the meeting between the two sides, Colonel General Hasanov emphasized that the bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is founded on strong ties of friendship and brotherhood. The heads of the Uzbek delegation noted that cooperation in the military sphere contributes significantly to the development and strengthening of both countries' armed forces.

The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including cooperation in military, military-technical, and military education fields, as well as other matters of mutual interest in the defense sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ministries of Defence of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed the bilateral military cooperation plan for the year 2026.

As part of the official visit, the Uzbek delegation also visited the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, familiarizing themselves with the main areas of activity of subordinate departments. The visitors' questions were addressed during the briefing.