Vaishnavi's Selection Was Due To Selectors Rewarding Her Domestic Performance, Says Muzumdar

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (IANS) Vaishnavi Sharma's inclusion in the Indian team for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka was a recognition of her strong domestic performances by the Amita Sharma-led selection committee, head coach Amol Muzumdar said on Thursday.

Vaishnavi has made a promising start to her T20I career by picking 2-32 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka after debuting in the series opener in Visakhapatnam, where she conceded only 16 runs in her four overs.

“I think she responded really well to what we had asked for. Credit to her that she comes from the under-19s. Her exploits in the under-19 were probably rewarded, and also her domestic performance. I would like to stress here that domestic performance was rewarded by the selectors. So real credit to them,” said Muzumdar in the pre-match press conference.

Vaishnavi was a part of the Under-19 side that clinched the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, and ended as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps. The left-arm spinner has also impressed in this domestic cricket season, claiming 21 wickets in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy and topping the charts with 12 dismissals in five matches at the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20s.

Surprisingly, she went unsold in the WPL 2026 mega auction, but has managed to put on a great show so far against Sri Lanka.“I think in the last two games, what we have seen, it seems very promising. The control that she has shown, not just in her skills but also in her mental control, is out there. She's calm, collective. As I said, she looks promising,” added Muzumdar.

With 2026 being the year in which the T20 World Cup will be played in England in June-July, Muzumdar said the focus is on having a settled combination before the mega event in the shortest format commences.

“We try to be as settled as possible. We had this thing going during the ODI World Cup as well. Six months down the line, there is a T20 World Cup. We are well aware of certain things.

“What we need to improve and in what direction we want to take this T20 side. Trying out a lot of stuff but at the same time making sure that we look and we are well settled, well and truly before the World Cup,” he added.

India have shown signs of inconsistencies in fielding, but Muzumdar stated they are trying to be constantly better in all aspects of the game.“We consistently speak about improving all three facets of the game, not just fielding. In fact, there is a fourth one now, which is fitness, so it's batting, bowling, fielding, and fitness.

“We consistently talk about all the facets. Nothing in particular about one facet of the game. We are and want to be a progressive side. We have long chats and short chats also. It's that we are constantly trying to improve day by day in all facets of the game.”

Life after winning the ODI World Cup has made the side the toast of the nation, and Muzumdar signed off by saying the team has indeed got a happier glow when practising and playing matches.

“I haven't seen any changes in 45 days. But I think it's a pleasant change, isn't it? They seem to be happier on the ground as well. It's a good thing to be in. It makes you feel good, doesn't it? The tag, they will always carry that from 2nd November onwards. I think they are well-equipped to carry that tag along.

“You can see in the first, at least whatever I saw in the first two games, it was a fantastic effort. Sri Lanka is a very good side. There is no doubt about it. Every side, every opponent, we look at it as a challenge. They have got some fantastic players. We respect that. Every opponent, we do treat them with equal respect.”