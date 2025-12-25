Commercial Bank Honoured With STP Excellence Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has been honoured with the prestigious Straight-Through-Processing (STP) Excellence Award from Citi Bank, recognising the Bank's outstanding STP performance in achieving 99.9% in commercial payments and 100% in treasury payments.

Held at Commercial Bank Plaza, the ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Commercial Bank, including Omran Al Sherawi, Senior AGM and Head of ALM; Mansoor Salem, AGM, Head of Financial Institutions; Kiran Gusain, Regional Head, Financial Institution; Philomena Gan, AGM Institutional Operations; Amir Raza, Senior Manager; and Abdulrahman Zaghmout, Regional Head, Financial Institution.

Delegates from Citi Bank also attended, including Seemanti Considine, the new FI Sales Head for Middle East and Pakistan; Sammy Yasin, Director, Middle East & Africa Corporate Banking – Qatar & Oman Coverage; and Ikram Kably – Vice President, Financial Institutions Client Executive – Treasury & Trade Solutions.

Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer of Commercial Bank, said:“Receiving this award marks an important milestone for Commercial Bank, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and the highest standards in commercial and treasury transfers. Being a financial partner means more than the traditional definition; we are dedicated to setting new industry standards and offering services that enhance the banking experience. Each recognition strengthens our resolve to deliver exceptional banking while supporting Qatar's ambitious vision”.

Seemanti B. Considine, Financial Institution Sales Head, Citi Bank, said:“We are very pleased to present this award to Commercial Bank, which is a testament to their operational efficiency and commitment towards excellence.”