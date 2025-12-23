Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market To Reach $8.28B By 2029, Growing At 5.2% CAGR Globally Market Outlook Report2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The integration of automation technologies in drug discovery is transforming how new medicines are developed. As the complexity of drug research increases, there is a growing emphasis on speeding up processes while maintaining accuracy and reducing costs. This shift is driving steady growth in the lab automation segment, promising significant advancements in pharmaceutical innovation.

Lab Automation in Drug Discovery Market Size and Growth Outlook

The lab automation in drug discovery market has seen consistent expansion, rising from $6.47 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $6.77 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This growth has been fueled by factors such as the intricate nature of drug development, the need for greater efficiency, rising labor expenses, increasing demand for high-throughput screening, and pressure to shorten drug development timelines. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.28 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key drivers for this future growth include expanding pharmaceutical pipelines, the surge in personalized and precision medicine, focused attention on rare diseases and orphan drugs, the rise of decentralized clinical trials, and innovations like microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip technologies. Emerging trends also point to more modular and customizable automation systems, broader adoption of cloud-based collaboration tools, growth in automation across emerging markets, the rise of virtual drug discovery firms leveraging automation and digital solutions, and the development of standardized and interoperable protocols.

Understanding Lab Automation in Drug Discovery

Lab automation in drug discovery involves the use of robotics and advanced technologies to streamline laboratory workflows related to drug research and development. By automating repetitive tasks and integrating sophisticated instruments with software solutions, this approach aims to accelerate the pace and improve the success rates of drug discovery processes. This technology not only increases throughput but also enhances experimental accuracy and reproducibility.

The Role of Precision Medicine as a Key Growth Driver

One of the main factors pushing the lab automation market forward is the rising demand for precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine. This medical approach tailors treatment and prevention strategies based on an individual's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle. Lab automation supports precision medicine by speeding up research timelines, enhancing repeatability of experiments, and boosting overall efficiency in drug discovery. These improvements help develop more effective diagnostics and therapies customized to patient-specific needs. For example, in October 2022, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that over 75,000 genetic testing products and 300 personalized medicines were available for conditions like cancers, rare genetic disorders, and various chronic and infectious diseases, highlighting the growing market demand.

Regional Leadership and Growth Potential in Lab Automation

In 2024, North America dominated the lab automation in drug discovery market, holding the largest regional share. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

