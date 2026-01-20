403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Powerful winter storm causes major multi-vehicle pileup in Michigan
(MENAFN) A severe winter storm on Monday causes a massive pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles in Michigan, according to reports.
Michigan State Police say the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the incident. The department posts on social media: "Numerous injuries have been reported; at this time, none are believed to be fatal."
Images and video shared online show dozens of cars and trucks scattered across the highway, with several vehicles left stranded off the road.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer warns residents about heavy snow and icy conditions statewide. She advises: "If you need to travel today, please drive with caution as roads crews work to improve conditions," according to statements.
Michigan State Police say the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the incident. The department posts on social media: "Numerous injuries have been reported; at this time, none are believed to be fatal."
Images and video shared online show dozens of cars and trucks scattered across the highway, with several vehicles left stranded off the road.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer warns residents about heavy snow and icy conditions statewide. She advises: "If you need to travel today, please drive with caution as roads crews work to improve conditions," according to statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment