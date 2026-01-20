National Plan To Empower Students With Hearing Disabilities: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Senior Consultant at the Department of Special Education and Inclusive Education at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Mona Sabah Al-Kuwari, has outlined the key objectives of the National Plan to Support Students with Hearing Disabilities, emphasizing its role in empowerment, inclusion, and long-term sustainability.

She said that the plan's overarching goal is to empower individuals with hearing disabilities by equipping them with the competencies and capabilities necessary to enable their effective integration into the labor market and higher education, in addition to developing a wide range of academic and life skills.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Dr. Al-Kuwari explained that the national plan comprises several pillars designed to address areas requiring greater support and focus in the coming period.

She noted that the plan reflects the cumulative outcomes of three years of intensive efforts that have been consolidated within the Hearing Education Complex for boys and girls. During this period, a number of significant reforms were implemented to ensure equity and equal opportunities for students with hearing disabilities.

Among the most notable achievements, Dr. Al-Kuwari highlighted that students' certificates have been aligned with those issued to mainstream students, marking a major step toward academic parity. In addition, all students enrolled in the Hearing Education Complex for boys and girls have been classified under Level Two of basic support, which provides them with appropriate educational assistance. As a result, cases involving hearing disabilities accompanied by other conditions, such as autism or intellectual disabilities, are no longer referred to Level Three support.

She further explained that children of private sector employees have been granted exemptions, allowing them to enroll in and benefit from the educational services of the Hearing Education Complex. This decision has expanded access to quality education and reinforced the principle of equal opportunity.

Moreover, the academic performance threshold for students has been raised to 80 percent, bringing it in line with the standards applied to mainstream students. Dr. Al-Kuwari stressed that all these milestones were achieved within a three-year timeframe, alongside many other improvements.

Addressing the plan's role in facilitating the transition of students with hearing disabilities from secondary to higher education, Dr. Al-Kuwari emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts within the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. She noted that collaboration among internal departments, including educational guidance, student assessment, and early education, has been essential in ensuring a smooth and structured transition while maintaining consistent services and standards.

In addition, the ministry has strengthened communication with higher education institutions across the country, particularly Qatar University. To date, two students with hearing disabilities have been successfully enrolled at Qatar University.