Amir Inaugurates Ninth Edition Of DIMDEX

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) yesterday.

The opening ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by a documentary highlighting the role of Qatar Armed Forces at the local and international levels. H H the Amir also toured the exhibition, where he viewed the latest technologies and equipment in the maritime defense and security sector, showcased by local and international companies.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani along with a number of ministers, ambassadors, heads of delegations and naval commanders, as well as representatives of the exhibiting companies participating in the event.

In his opening address, Commander of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces H E Major General (Navy) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti said:“The convening of the ninth edition of DIMDEX 2026 comes at a time of rapidly evolving events affecting our region and many other parts of the world. This underscores the growing importance of defence exhibitions, which provide armed forces with the capabilities they require to carry out their duties and safeguard their sovereignty and security. DIMDEX 2026 responds to these needs by presenting comprehensive defence innovations, particularly in the maritime domain, alongside the latest complementary and support systems that contribute effectively to the work of the armed forces and other relevant sectors.”

He further noted that the event serves as a key platform bringing together thought leaders, experts, academics and military commanders to discuss issues and developments related to maritime defence and security.

This is achieved through the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference, which reflects the State of Qatar's vision of relying on diplomacy as an effective means of resolving various crises and conflicts, and of adopting the principle of joint cooperation among states to achieve shared objectives.

Al Sulaiti added:“DIMDEX 2026 is being held over four days under the theme 'A Global Hub for Defence Innovations – Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow, with broad participation from leading international, regional and national companies, as well as a record attendance of official VIP delegations.

"Accordingly, the event represents a valuable opportunity for exhibitors and participants alike to maximise the benefits it offers, whether in terms of enhancing national defence capabilities or through commercial opportunities, business growth and investment.”

The opening day also saw the signing of several contracts, memoranda of understanding, and strategic agreements in the field of maritime defence.

This year's edition features the participation of more than 200 international and national companies across various maritime, land and air defence sectors, in addition to companies specialising in support sectors and advanced technologies.

These include technological systems in the fields of cybersecurity, anti-piracy systems and artificial intelligence, command, control, communications, computers, internet, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, remote-control systems and unmanned systems, among others.

The event also witnesses a record participation of official VIP delegations, exceeding 110 delegations from around the world.

DIMDEX continues to see strong and ongoing participation by the Qatar Armed Forces across all branches, including Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, Qatar Amiri Air Forces, Qatar Amiri Land Forces, Qatar Amiri Air Defence Forces, as well as the military colleges.

On the first day of the event, the official opening of the visiting warships display took place at Hamad Port, which received eight visiting warships from six countries, including the multi-mission warship 'Al Fulk' of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, the largest of its kind in the Gulf region.

The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference will take place at DIMDEX today. It is organised in partnership with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies under the theme“Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges”.

For the first time, DIMDEX will feature specialised workshops delivered by exhibitors in a dedicated area within the exhibition, during which they will showcase their latest defence innovations and technologies.