Rajasthan Cabinet Meet Tomorrow Key Decisions Likely Ahead Of Budget Session

Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) A meeting of the Rajasthan cabinet will be held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, with several important policy and legislative matters likely to come up for approval.

According to official sources, the cabinet will deliberate on issues related to the upcoming Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to begin on January 28.

On the opening day of the session, the Governor's address will be delivered, followed by a three-day debate. The government's reply to the address will be presented on the fifth day of the session. During the cabinet meeting, several ordinances and amendments are likely to be discussed and approved before being introduced in the Assembly. These include the Rajasthan Public Trust (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025, the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and amendments related to the Panchayati Raj Act and the Municipal Act.

Once cleared by the cabinet, these proposals will be placed before the House during the budget session for legislative approval.

The last meeting of the Bhajanlal Sharma cabinet was held on December 30, during which several significant decisions were taken. These included the approval of the Rajasthan Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2025, Rajasthan Revenue Accounts Service Rules, 2025, tax exemptions on the purchase of new vehicles, the Rajasthan Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) Policy, and the appointment of additional marshals in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The upcoming cabinet meeting is being seen as crucial in setting the legislative and policy roadmap ahead of the budget session, with decisions expected to have a direct impact on governance, administration, and economic activity in the state.

In the last cabinet meeting, the Rajasthan government had approved several important decisions on environmental protection, sustainable development, governance, industry, education and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Chaired by CM Sharma, the cabinet approved the Rajasthan Vehicle Scrapping Policy-2025 (RVSP) to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in a scientific, safe and environment-friendly manner. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal had said the RVSP would be implemented to phase out unfit and pollute vehicles from the road and destroy them in accordance with scientific, safe and environmental standards.