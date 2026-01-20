Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCSA President Meets Malaysian National Security Officials

2026-01-20 01:01:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki received yesterday Director General of the Malaysian National Security Council H E Raja Dato' Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin and NCSA Chief Executive H E Dr. Megat Zuhairy bin Megat Tajuddin and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of artificial intelligence, in support of developing national capabilities and reinforcing international partnerships in the field of cyber security.

The Peninsula

