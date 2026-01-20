BJP's New Leadership To Take Forward Dream Of Viksit Bharat: Bihar Ministers Hails Nitin Nabin's Appointment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday welcomed Nitin Nabin 's appointment as the new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it“a new beginning” that will take forward the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Noting the party's focus on youth leadership, Sinha, speaking to IANS, said,“Certainly, the youth across the country are excited and proud. The collective leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in order to inspire its young members, has made a collective decision to appoint a youth as the national president.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Jaiswal told IANS,“There is enthusiasm and excitement among young people across the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party's new leadership will take forward the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 with youthful energy.”

Additionally, BJP MP Anurag Thakur extended his congratulations to Nitin Nabin and said, "At just 45 years of age, he has become the national president of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, after serving as a five-time MLA and former minister.”

Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin, who currently serves as the National Working President of the BJP, offered prayers at several religious sites ahead of formally assuming office. His first stop was the Jhandewalan Temple, followed by visits to the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and the Prachin Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir at Mandir Marg, near Gol Market. Nabin then proceeded to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings before the swearing-in ceremony.

Outside the BJP headquarters, celebrations are underway, with the building decorated to welcome the new National President. Tight security arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior party leaders, will attend the ceremony. The event is expected to see the participation of BJP Chief Ministers, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party's national executive committee, highlighting the significance of the leadership transition.

The BJP on Monday declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post of National President after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party's 12th national chief.

Nabin, the 45-year-old National Working President appointed on December 14 last year, has received overwhelming backing from the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing party President J.P. Nadda.