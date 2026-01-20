403
US deploys forces to Greenland base amid dispute over territory
(MENAFN) The US military announces it will send aircraft to Greenland’s Pituffik Space Base as tensions rise over President Donald Trump’s efforts to acquire the self-governing Danish territory, according to statements released Monday.
"North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland," the joint US-Canadian defense organization says on social media, as stated by reports.
NORAD describes the deployment as part of pre-planned activities aimed at strengthening defense cooperation among the US, Canada, and Denmark. The command stresses that the operation is coordinated with Denmark and that all forces have the necessary diplomatic clearances, noting that Greenland is informed of the planned activities.
The aircraft are intended to support routine dispersed operations focused on defending North America, according to statements.
Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Force Base, functions as a US military facility and communications hub in northwestern Greenland, hosting a missile warning system.
Some analysts argue there is no pressing need for a US takeover of Greenland, as current defense arrangements, including NORAD agreements, already provide protection for the territory.
Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, draws interest due to its strategic Arctic location, significant mineral resources, and concerns over increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the region. Both Denmark and Greenland firmly reject any proposals to transfer sovereignty, reaffirming Danish control over the island, as stated by reports.
