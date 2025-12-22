Dubai Launches Region's First RV Route Connecting Stations, Parks, Road-Trip Experiences

Dubai Municipality announced the launch of the region's first integrated recreational vehicle (RV) route.

The initiative will establish a single, easily accessible network of dedicated RV stations, serviced parks, and connected road trip experiences.

As the emirate seeks to develop a new model of nature-based tourism in Dubai, the Municipality will develop the core infrastructure and issue a regulatory framework.

This will enable private-sector developers and operators to build, manage, and operate RV routes and dedicated parks across the emirate.

The RV route will connect Dubai's mountains, beaches and desert landscapes, through a unified network. Visitors can access a combination of adventure, nature, and cultural immersion within accessible and well-serviced outdoor destinations.

The route will cater to visitors of all ages and abilities, and will be designed as year-round and family-friendly destinations. The region's first RV route is set to integrate hospitality, dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Investment in the industry

Dubai Municipality will collaborate with financial institutions to offer flexible payment solutions that support RV ownership, rental models, and broader industry expansion.

The initiative also includes incentives, subsidies, and reduced land costs for developers and operators.

The authority is inviting both local and international investors, tour operators, RV park operators, and private-sector partners, to participate in shaping, developing, and operating the new RV tourism network.