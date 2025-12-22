Mr. Rooter Plumbing Highlights Plumbing Myths Homeowners Should Flush Before 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plumbing experts debunk common myths heading into the New Year

WACO, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners prepare for the year ahead, many still rely on outdated or inaccurate information about how their plumbing systems work. These common misconceptions can lead to wasted water, higher utility bills and preventable repairs.

To help homeowners enter 2026 with clarity and confidence, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, a Neighborly® company, is debunking some of the most common plumbing myths and sharing the facts homeowners should know.









“Homeowners are often surprised by how much everyday myths can cost them over time,” said Mike Henderson, Vice President of Operations for Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company.“By clearing up common misconceptions, we can help people protect their homes, conserve water and avoid unexpected plumbing repairs in the year ahead.”

Here are some of the top plumbing myths Mr. Rooter Plumbing recommends leaving behind in 2025:



Myth #1: Low water pressure is just part of living in an older home

Truth: Consistent low pressure can signal leaks, corrosion or mineral buildup inside pipes. A licensed plumber can identify the cause and help restore proper water flow.

Myth #2: Plumbing problems are easy DIY fixes

Truth: While some repairs may look simple, improper repairs can lead to more serious and costly damage. Professional plumbers have the tools and training to diagnose the root of the problem and fix it properly the first time.

Myth #3: A slow drain means the pipe is just old

Truth: Slow drains are often a sign of buildup or partial blockage. Ignoring the issue allows debris to collect until a full clog forms. Routine plumbing maintenance can help prevent messy and potentially expensive problems.

Myth #4: A leaky faucet isn't a big deal

Truth: Even a small drip can waste hundreds of gallons of water a year and increase utility costs. Fixing the issue promptly can prevent larger problems and save money over time.

Myth #5: You can flush“flushable” wipes Truth: Despite the label, most wipes don't break down like toilet paper. Over time, they can clog pipes and cause major backups in home or municipal plumbing systems.

By leaving these misconceptions behind, homeowners can start 2026 with greater peace of mind and a plumbing system that is better prepared for the year ahead. For more expert advice or to schedule a preventive plumbing inspection, visit or schedule a service appointment with your local Mr. Rooter Plumbing service professional.

