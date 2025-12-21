Medical Services Fully Operational In Southern Odesa Region, Authorities Say

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

“Despite disruptions in transport connections, medical assistance is being provided in full to residents of the southern districts of the region. The healthcare system is functioning and remains under control,” the statement said.

According to the RMA head, emergency medical teams and disaster medicine units are working without interruption. Hospitalization routes have been promptly adjusted to account for detours. Hospitals and outpatient clinics continue to provide emergency, urgent, planned, outpatient, and inpatient medical care.

All medical facilities are staffed, supplied with medications, and have sufficient fuel reserves to operate generators, Kiper assured. In case of emergencies, medical assistance can be called as usual by dialing 103.

“The Health Department of the Odesa Regional State Administration continuously monitors the situation and coordinates between healthcare facilities in the region. For maximum patient safety in complex cases, clear internal coordination has been established,” Kiper said.

He added that if patients need to be referred to healthcare facilities in the central part of the region, the Health Department ensures supervision, operational support, and optimal routing.

“I ask residents of southern Odesa region to remain calm and trust the professionalism and dedication of medical workers. The regional healthcare system operates efficiently and reliably,” emphasized the RMA head.

According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba stated that the situation in southern Odesa region is stable and under control, and no evacuation measures are planned.

On December 18, Russian forces struck a bridge over the Dniester on the Odesa-Reni highway near the village of Maiaky. This is the only route connecting southern Odesa region with the rest of Ukraine.

Transport connections have now been partially restored.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine