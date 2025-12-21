Dubai Property Rental: Do You Need An Agent To Rent Out Your Home?

Question: I am in the process of buying a townhouse in an affluent Dubai community. What are the rules for renting out the property? Do I have to do so through an agent? What are my rights and responsibilities? How does the process work?

Answer: In Dubai, there is no legal obligation to rent a property through a real estate agent, as per the emirate's land laws. However, if an agent is engaged, the agent/broker must be licensed by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) in accordance with Bylaw No. (85) of 2006 Regulating the Real Estate Brokers Register in the Emirate of Dubai regulating the Real Estate Brokers Register.

Further, a property owner can lease their property once ownership is registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The landlord–tenant relationship is governed by a written lease that clearly sets out the property details, purpose, lease term, rent, payment method, and ownership information. All such lease contracts and any amendments must be registered with Rera to be legally valid.

This is in accordance with the Article 4 of the Law No. (33) of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai:

“1. The contractual relationship between a Landlord and a Tenant will be regulated by a Lease Contract which includes a description of the leased Real Property that leaves no room for uncertainty; the purpose of the lease; the term of the Lease Contract; the Rent and its payment method; and the name of the Real Property owner if the Landlord is not the owner.

2. All lease contracts related to real property which is governed by the provisions of this Law, and any amendments thereto, will be registered with Rera.”

The landlord must hand over the property in good condition so the tenant can fully use it as agreed in the lease contract. This is in accordance with Article 15 of Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants in Dubai (Dubai Rent Law), which states:

“The Landlord will be bound to hand over the real property in good condition, which allows the tenant full use stated in the lease contract.”

Unless agreed otherwise, the landlord is responsible during the lease term for maintenance and repairs affecting the tenant's use of the property. This is in accordance with Article 16 of the Dubai Rent Law:

“Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, the landlord will, during the term of the lease contract, be responsible for the real property' maintenance works and for repairing any defect or damage that may affect the Tenant's intended use of the real property.”

The landlord cannot make changes that interfere with the tenant's full use of the property and is liable for any resulting damage or defects. This is in accordance with Article 17 of the Dubai Rent Law.

“The Landlord may not make to the real property or any of its amenities or annexes any changes that would preclude the tenant from full use of the real property as intended. The landlord will be responsible for such changes whether made by him or any other person authorised by the landlord. Further, the landlord will be responsible for any defect, damage, deficiency, and wear and tear occurring to the real property for reasons not attributable to the fault of the tenant.”

