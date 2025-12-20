Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And How Did He Die? The 2024 Uprising Leader Bangladesh Mourns Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of Bangladesh's 2024 uprising, who was shot and moved to Singapore for treatment, died in Singapore on Friday. The funeral prayer for Sharif Osman Hadi took place in Bangladesh on Saturday, 20 December, attracting a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. Following the family's wishes, Hadi was buried next to the grave of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, ANI reported.

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi was born in 1994 in Nalchity Upazila, Jhalokhati district, into a Muslim family. He was recognised for his radical beliefs.

Hadi became a prominent figure in the student uprising in Bangladesh last year, which resulted in the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He served as a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Moncho. According to numerous reports, he was widely seen as an outspoken critic of India and was considered a leading fighter in the July uprising.

The 32-year-old leader had recently announced to contest the Dhaka-8 constituency elections as an independent candidate, ANI reported.

How did Sharif Osman Hadi die?

During the campaign for the upcoming Bangladesh elections, Hadi was shot in the head by unknown gunmen on December 12. The incident occurred on Culvert Road in the Paltan neighbourhood of Dhaka, near a mosque, while he was travelling in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw.

Hadi was injured in the ear and quickly taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, then moved to Evercare Hospital. The Yunus-led administration later arranged an airlift to Singapore for treatment on Saturday, as Bangladeshi doctors reported his condition was extremely critical.

On Thursday, 18 December, the Singapore Foreign Ministry announced that Hadi had died from his injuries sustained.

Following Hadi's death, unrest erupted in Bangladesh. Inqilab Moncho called on the public to refrain from violence, vandalism, and arson that spread nationwide. During this period, the offices of two media outlets, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were set ablaze.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Inquilab Moncho said, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same."

It further read, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

The parents of Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect in Hadi's assassination attempt, were jailed after giving their statements in the case related to the attack.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam took statements from Humayun Kabir, 70, and his wife Hasi Begum, 60, after police brought them to court, a court official said. After recording their statements, the magistrate ordered their detention in jail, according to Bangladeshi media The Daily Star.