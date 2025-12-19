Voice Convert AI Launches Solution For Personalized Lead Engagement And Campaign Outreach

Photo Courtesy of Voice Convert AI

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voice Convert AI, a new AI-driven voice agent service officially launched offering businesses a way to manage leads, customer inquiries, and campaign outreach more efficiently. The service is designed to reduce the strain on sales teams, handle after-hours communications, and improve conversion rates through intelligent lead prioritization.

Voice Convert AI's system targets a common business challenge: leads often go unaddressed after initial contact attempts, which can allow competitors to secure potential customers or leave a poor impression. The AI voice agent engages with leads that are low-priority or have not responded after multiple contact attempts, warming them for future follow-up while sales teams focus on the most promising prospects.

Co-Founder Luke Tadich, 2024 Australian young entrepreneur of the year winner, stated the product grew from his experience building multiple eight-figure businesses and integrating AI voice agents into operational workflows.

“Implementing AI voice agents in our own businesses helped reduce costs, filter low-quality leads, and respond to inquiries after hours, so sales teams could focus on high-value opportunities,” Tadich said.“Voice Convert AI was created to give other businesses the same advantage, letting AI handle repetitive tasks while ensuring no leads fall through the cracks.”

The AI agent can also handle after-hours inquiries, ensuring potential customers are never left waiting. This functionality is particularly useful during high-volume periods such as promotional campaigns, sales events, or seasonal peaks. Tadich noted that instead of relying solely on generic emails or text messages, every contact receives a personalized phone interaction, providing businesses with more immediate and humanized communication.

Voice Convert AI is offered as a fully managed service. Tadich explained that the agency handles setup and ongoing management, optimizing the AI for each client's specific business processes.“We place the AI directly into the business, tune it to the workflow, and guarantee results. If the AI hasn't paid for itself within the first month, our team continues managing it for free until it is fully effective,” he said.

Beyond lead management, the AI agent can function as a receptionist, scheduling or confirming appointments and freeing administrative staff from repetitive tasks. Companies can also run targeted campaigns using Voice Convert AI, reaching large segments of their database with personalized calls, rather than relying on broad, impersonal messages.

Voice Convert AI also provides database management services, helping businesses clean, update, and segment contacts to improve overall lead quality. These features aim to give clients a clear view of their sales pipeline and the ability to act quickly on opportunities without overextending staff.

Voice Convert AI is available for small to medium-sized businesses seeking to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and maximize the return on their sales efforts. Early adopters can expect direct management and monitoring of AI performance by the agency team to ensure integration aligns with company goals.

About Voice Convert AI

Voice Convert AI is an AI voice agent service designed to optimize lead management, customer engagement, and campaign outreach for businesses. The service handles after-hours inquiries, prioritizes leads based on responsiveness and quality, and automates repetitive communication tasks to allow sales teams to focus on high-value opportunities.

Co-Founded by entrepreneur Luke Tadich, the company combines practical business experience with AI technology to deliver measurable results. Voice Convert AI is available as a fully managed service, including setup, optimization, and ongoing monitoring to ensure maximum efficiency and return on investment.

