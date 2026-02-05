'They Thought We Were Crazy': Why 'Dubai Bling' Makers Bet Big On 'Desi' Billionaires

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When Dubai Bling first hit Netflix, it did more than turn cameras on Dubai's glamorous social circles, it made the city itself a global talking point. Now, the same production house that created the series is giving the world a new lens to the high-flying lifestyle: Desi Bling. The latest docu-soap by Netflix India is all set to explore the elite Indian community living and thriving in Dubai.

Behind the scenes, Different Productions - the makers behind Dubai Bling, The Doctors, It's Ok (the Elissa documentary), and Shark Tank Dubai & Lebanon - is betting big on what may well be the region's most ambitious cross-cultural reality show yet.“It was a bold move,” admits Mazen Laham, owner of Different Productions and executive producer of Desi Bling.“Many thought it was impossible. Some thought we were crazy. But we did it.”

As the architect behind some of Mena's biggest entertainment exports, his mission is to take Dubai-made stories to the world.“After creating Dubai Bling and It's Ok for Netflix Mena and witnessing their global appeal, we realised that our potential could go even further,” he adds.

How the idea was born

“Desi Bling was born out of curiosity,” explains Marcel Dufour, creative director at Different Productions and showrunner of Desi Bling.“We wanted to explore a world that has long been part of Dubai's fabric but rarely seen on screen: the elite Indian community living and thriving in the city.”

For decades, Indians have been some of Dubai's biggest builders - in business, culture and community - yet their stories rarely get told with cinematic scale. Desi Bling changes that, says Dufour.“This marked our first production created specifically for the Indian market,” he adds.

The show, filmed in both English and Hindi, deals not only with the shiny surface of luxury but also with what lies underneath, dabbling in themes such as identity, belonging, and expat narratives.“The Desi diaspora carries layers of heritage, family expectation, cultural pride, and generational contrast. We wanted to tap into all of that,” says Dufour.

Finding the right mix of personalities was crucial, adds Dufour.“We were looking for strong, well-defined personalities, but never cliché characters. Great reality storytelling comes from individuals who have something at stake. People with history, ambition, vulnerability, and points of view that naturally collide.”

He also mentions that the best docu-soaps come alive through such opinionated voices, with“characters who surprise you, who evolve, and who aren't afraid to be contradictory. That's what keeps a show from feeling scripted or flat.”

The series features real estate magnate Rizwan Sajan, alongside son Adel Sajan and his wife Sana Sajan, hospitality entrepreneur Satish Sanpal, social media creators Alizey Mirza and Lailli Mirza, and television stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, among others.

While Dubai Bling thrived on glitz and friction among a tight-knit circle of socialites, Dufour says Desi Bling finds its own rhythm.“It moves between glamorous social worlds and more intimate moments, allowing space for emotional depth alongside the standard spectacle.”

So what should audiences expect?“Audiences should expect to be surprised by vulnerability,” says Dufour.“There are moments that are unexpectedly raw, conversations you don't often see in glossy reality formats.”

He hints at a strong generational dynamic, with parents, children, and long-time Dubai families facing tension between old values and modern freedoms.“Some relationships evolve in ways viewers won't anticipate,” he adds.“The show isn't afraid to sit with the uncomfortable truths, and that's where some of its most compelling moments live.”

Dubai: the eternal backdrop

Just like in Dubai Bling, the city's signature skyline and nightlife play an undeniable supporting role.“Both shows share the same city as a backdrop, but the city itself is not the story,” says Dufour.“Each series shines a light on a different circle within Dubai, and it's those distinct worlds, relationships, and dynamics that shape the narrative.”

From chic restaurants and glittering parties to intimate family scenes, Desi Bling captures“the energy of a city that continues to attract dreamers from around the world.” Dufour adds,“The city elevates the experience, but it's the people and their stories that remain at the heart of the show.”

Like any reality format, Desi Bling came with its share of surprises.“One of the things that stays with you when making a docu-soap is the sheer unpredictability of it,” says Dufour.“There are moments when you're behind the monitor, completely immersed, watching a scene unfold in a way no one could have planned or written. That's where the magic of this genre really lies.”

He calls it both the thrill and the challenge of making reality TV, shaping an entire arc while life happens.“You're building an entire season in real time, while staying true to the rawness and authenticity of the moments. Nothing is scripted, and that requires instinct, trust, and constant creative recalibration.”

The showrunner credits his crew for holding the entire process together.“What ultimately makes these shows successful is a strong, unified team behind the scenes. The entire team at Different Productions poured their hearts into this project. That collective passion is felt in every frame.”

Since its debut, Dubai Bling also found itself at the centre of wider conversations around reality television - from questions about excess and authenticity to debates on how much of what viewers see is scripted. Like many high-gloss reality formats, it has drawn criticism for amplifying wealth and drama, but it has also highlighted a growing shift in the genre: audiences today are more vocal about wanting depth, accountability and emotional truth alongside entertainment. That scrutiny has inevitably shaped how newer reality shows are being approached and received.

So, in an age when reality TV often faces this type of scrutiny, both Dufour and Laham are clear about where they stand.“There's a greater responsibility now to tell stories with care and intention,” says Dufour.“For us, authenticity is non-negotiable. Drama should emerge from real dynamics, not forced scenarios.”

They also add that Desi Bling treats its cast as multi-dimensional people, not caricatures.“Entertainment and responsibility don't have to be opposites, and Desi Bling is very much built on that belief.”

If Dubai Bling proved that Mena reality TV could travel globally, Desi Bling seems intent on taking that idea further east. Laham also sees it as part of Different Productions' global mission.“Today, we're proud to be producing content for the Indian market, proving that a company based in Dubai can successfully develop shows tailored for audiences far beyond its home region.”

That ambition, he hints, is only the beginning.“Moving forward, we'll continue to collaborate with our local partners while strategically expanding into new markets. We are also building towards a significant new milestone that will be revealed in the near future.”



