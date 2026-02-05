'No Disruption': Confident Group MD Reassures UAE Investors After CJ Roy's Death

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 2:57 PM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



Group's MD, TA Joseph, addressed concerns raised by clients and reassured investors that projects and operations remain unaffected

After the death of Confident Group chairman Dr C J Roy, the company assured investors and customers in the UAE that business operations remain unaffected.

The group's managing director, TA Joseph, addressed concerns raised by investors, clients and employees following the death.“There is no disruption to our operations. Everything is continuing as usual. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to panic," Joseph said in the video message.

He said that Confident Group 's work is run through established systems and teams. "Our projects and daily work are handled by experienced professionals. We have been operating in this manner for many years, and that will continue," he said.

Group's operations are supported by clear structures, he added, "Companies are not run by individuals alone. They are run by systems, teams and processes. That is exactly how Confident Group functions,” he said.

Joseph also assured investors about the safety of their money:“We are always with our clients. There is no risk to your investment. All works will go on with the same strength, the same capacity and the same commitment as before."

Addressing rumours and negative claims circulating on social media, the MD urged people to rely only on verified information.“Some unverified and misleading messages are being shared online. I request everyone not to believe such claims and to depend only on official communication from the company."

He also referred to the company's regional presence, saying that, while major operations are based in India, the group has a large number of investors and buyers in the UAE.“Many of our investors are based in the UAE. This message is for them as well, to give them clarity and confidence,” he said.

Confident Group has been active in real estate and infrastructure development for several years, with projects across multiple regions. Joseph said the company would continue to communicate openly with stakeholders and share updates through its official platforms.

“We will continue our work responsibly and transparently. Our commitment to our projects and to our investors remains unchanged,” he said.



