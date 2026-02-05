Nearly 5M Respiratory Illness Cases Registered In 3 Months: Moph

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says that nearly five million patients with respiratory illnesses, including 504 COVID-19 cases, were registered in government hospitals over the past three months.

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, MoPH spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Respiratory cases have surged compared to last year. Nearly five million patients visited government hospitals in the past three months.”

He added that around 3.1 million of these cases were in people over five years old, while 1.9 million were children under five. Although he noted the increase in respiratory illnesses compared to last year, he did not provide exact figures for 2025.

Regarding COVID-19, Dr. Zaman said 210 cases were reported in November 2025, 141 in December 2025, and 153 in January 2026 at government hospitals.

He added that no deaths have been recorded in either category.

Meanwhile, Dr. Faridullah Amri, trainer and infectious disease specialist at the National Antani Hospital in Kabul, said:“The severity of the coronavirus is not high. Most patients present with mild symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat, and fever. The good news is that no deaths have been recorded so far, and the majority of patients recover.”

He advised those suffering from respiratory illnesses or COVID-19 to wear masks, wash their hands frequently with soap and water, and isolate COVID-19 patients from others to prevent further spread of the virus.

