Timor-Leste President Says Would Nominate Sheikh Mohamed For Nobel Peace Prize: Al Bayan

Ramos-Horta praises UAE leader's discreet mediation efforts and humanitarian work at World Governments Summit

José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, has praised the significant role played by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in international mediation efforts, as well as his extensive humanitarian and charitable work around the world, saying he would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Al Bayan, Ramos-Horta said,“If I were to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize, I would nominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.”

He added,“He has carried out many mediations between nations discreetly, and he builds schools or hospitals without wanting his name written on them.”

Ramos-Horta highlighted that Sheikh Mohamed has been actively involved in numerous quiet and effective mediations between countries, alongside initiatives that reflect a deep commitment to humanitarian causes without seeking recognition or publicity.

The remarks were made during Ramos-Horta's participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, held in Dubai under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments'. The three-day summit brought together global leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss the future of governance and international cooperation.

The World Governments Summit 2026 saw the participation of more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

