'World Trusts In The UAE, And Numbers Don't Lie': Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 3:00 PM



By: Ruqayya Al Qaydi



Share:







The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the UAE's exceptional global standing, noting that the nation ranks first in the world in 264 competitiveness indicators

In a powerful address at the World Governments Summit, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, delivered a compelling overview of the UAE's remarkable journey of development and its vision for a future powered by knowledge and innovation.

During a session titled 'The Impregnable Fortress', Sheikh Saif emphasized that despite attempts to tarnish its image, "the world trusts in the UAE, and the numbers don't lie."

Recommended For You

Sheikh Saif highlighted the UAE's exceptional global standing, noting that the nation ranks first in the world in 264 competitiveness indicators. "The UAE's brand is one that has been built on a foundation of trust, quality, and a relentless pursuit of excellence," Sheikh Saif stated. "This is a testament to the vision of our leadership and the dedication of our people."

The UAE's dominance extends to the energy sector, where it holds top global rankings in energy competitiveness, concentrated solar power, and nuclear energy production.

Sheikh Saif pointed to the nation's diversified energy mix as a key strength, and highlighted the strategic foresight of investing in Masdar back in 2006, a move that paved the way for the UAE's leadership in technology and artificial intelligence.

In the industrial and logistics sectors, the UAE has established itself as a critical hub for global trade. The country's Emirati-managed logistics network, which includes over 460 ports and terminals in more than 70 countries, plays a vital role in ensuring national security and facilitating the flow of goods worldwide.

Furthermore, the UAE is a key manufacturing partner for global giants such as Airbus, Boeing, and Tesla, and is the world's fifth-largest producer of aluminum.

World's largest 'intelligence factories'

Sheikh Saif celebrated the nation's achievements in space exploration, a testament to the visionary leadership that has consistently aimed for the stars. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre stands as a symbol of the UAE's commitment to pushing the boundaries of science and technology.

Looking towards the future, Sheikh Saif unveiled the UAE's bold vision to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. The nation is in the process of building one of the world's largest "intelligence factories" with the goal of producing 100 trillion tokens of intelligence daily.

This ambitious project, which includes the development of native AI models like K2Think from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), signals a strategic shift from an oil-producing economy to an intelligence-producing one.

Sheikh Saif detailed the UAE's impressive energy portfolio, noting that the nation holds first place globally in overall energy competitiveness, fourth place in concentrated solar power, and thirteenth place in nuclear energy production.

In the industrial sector, the UAE has secured its position as the world's fifth-largest aluminum producer, further cementing its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.

Beyond its economic and technological achievements, the UAE remains a steadfast advocate for global peace and a leading provider of humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Saif revealed that the UAE is the third-largest donor of humanitarian aid globally, having provided aid to over 30 countries.

He specifically mentioned the UAE's significant contributions to Gaza, which include over $3 billion in aid, more than 150 tons of supplies, and the construction of six water desalination plants.

In his concluding remarks, Sheikh Saif emphasized that the Emirati family is the bedrock of the nation's strength and stability. He highlighted the importance of national unity, security, and the values of peace, tolerance, and morality that form the foundation of the UAE's“impregnable fortress.”

“Our strength lies in our unity, our values, and our unwavering commitment to building a better future for all,” Sheikh Saif concluded.“This is the essence of the UAE's impregnable fortress.”



UAE ranks first globally on trust index as majority of world moves towards insularity Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE tops global government trust index

ALSO READ