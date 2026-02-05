Hybrid Work Revolution: How Regus Is Reshaping Work-Life Balance

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A smarter workspace model for a more balanced way of working

Flexible working is increasingly becoming the new norm in today's ever-evolving workplace. In practice, it can mean different things to different people, but it generally describes a flexible approach to working that blends remote work with time spent in a traditional office setting. Hybrid working means employees are no longer confined to a single location, allowing them to strike a more efficient and enjoyable balance between professional and personal commitments.

This flexible arrangement brings multiple benefits, the main one being it fosters a healthier work-life balance.

By reducing commute times and offering the convenience of working from home, hybrid workers can allocate more time to family, hobbies, or simply recharging. Additionally, the autonomy gained by being able to manage your own schedule can lead to increased productivity, job satisfaction, and overall well-being.

Also, it's worth remembering, hybrid doesn't have to just mean working from home. It's about finding the perfect location and environment in which to work. If you must be in the city because your business requires it, where would be the ideal place to work from?

Studies show hybrid coworking is the future

Applied successfully the benefits are clear, the International Workplace Group (which includes leading workspace brands Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature) have done in-depth research to better understand the impact that more workspace choice has on every worker. They found 82 per cent of workers claimed it made them feel happier and more motivated, with 55 per cent reporting reduced stress levels. Plus, with no wasted commuting time, respondents said they now have more time to invest in family, friends, exercise, and overall wellness.

An overwhelming 72 per cent of staff reported preferring this flexible approach, even if a traditional office meant earning more money. And 88 per cent cite hybrid work as a top requirement when seeking new jobs, making solutions like Regus key for attracting top talent.

“Employees have realised they've been wasting time commuting when they don't need to be in an office,” says Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG.“While businesses recognise a hybrid model means happier, more engaged employees and significant cost savings.” As a result, IWG has seen the demand for top-class flexible office spaces rise rapidly as more organisations embrace hybrid models.

The benefits of hybrid working for growing businesses are obvious. Imagine a happier, more focused workforce, with the freedom to work from wherever they want when needed, without sacrificing the collaborative energy of an office environment or their ability to hit deadlines. Employees can reduce commutes and gain precious family time. With a hybrid working model, workers can seamlessly blend professional and personal worlds, achieving a harmony that once seemed impossible.

As hybrid working becomes the norm around the globe, the traditional company HQ is being transformed. Out go banks of workstations on open-plan floors, to be replaced by spaces for collaboration, creativity and socialising. And down goes the size of the real estate footprint, as companies reach the end of their current leases and trade up to better – but smaller – workspaces.

“It's not enough to just ask people to come to a building and assume that they'll be collaborating or that they'll be creative,” says Dixon.“Companies that are really focused on driving collaboration are putting money into smaller, high-quality workspaces that are designed to produce an environment in which people can come together effectively and interact and exchange ideas.” Dixon adds that creating an inspiring and fulfilling hub is also important in attracting and retaining top talent at a time when it can be hard to find.

Working in a shared environment also provides opportunities to network with other businesses and professionals. This can lead to potential partnerships, collaborations, and business development opportunities. Whilst networking events offer valuable learning and growth opportunities for emerging businesses.

Employees expectations are shifting

Nicholas Bloom, a renowned expert from Stanford University, suggests that employees see hybrid working as equivalent to a 7 to 8 per cent pay raise. Additionally, a study by IWG reveals that 88 per cent of employees regard hybrid work as the top benefit they seek in a new job.

This flexibility has become so important that many now view it as essential. According to IWG's research nearly half of workers would only consider jobs that offer hybrid options. Furthermore, a Microsoft survey found that over half of employees would contemplate quitting if their hybrid-working policy was eliminated.

As the world races towards Net Zero, companies face increasing pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices. According to IWG, 78 per cent of hybrid workers believe flexible working should be integrated into their company's ESG plans, and they're right. The hybrid model not only eliminates the daily commute and its associated pollution, but also allows companies to downsize office space, leading to reduced energy consumption and lower ongoing costs. A landmark study by IWG found that hybrid working could reduce urban carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent in London, benefiting both the planet and businesses.

“The single biggest positive environmental change we can all make Is to provide people with the choice to work closer to where they live,” says Dixon.

In fact, it has been shown that buildings currently account for 40 per cent of societal energy use, and that every unused desk in an office creates a tonne of unnecessary CO2 each year equivalent to driving a car 6,000 miles.

Balancing work demands with raising a family is challenging, especially with rising childcare costs pushing many parents out of the workforce. By enabling parents to eliminate the commute and work closer to home, hybrid working can significantly alleviate the strain on caregivers. According to IWG up to 49 per cent of parents believe hybrid arrangements would eliminate the stress of finding childcare during school holidays.

With businesses no longer tethered to a single location, their talent pool expands significantly. This shift creates more opportunities for a diverse range of individuals. For instance, neurodivergent employees, who bring creativity and fresh perspectives to the workplace, have often been excluded by traditional office settings. However, the emergence of inclusive architecture-featuring spaces that allow for personalised levels of light and sound-along with flexible work arrangements, is starting to change that. It's not just neurodiverse individuals who are feeling more supported.

By 2031, over 25 per cent of the workforce will be older than 55, with many opting to delay retirement. A flexible work model allows companies to continue benefiting from these employees' skills while giving them the freedom to focus on self-care, pursue personal passions, and share valuable knowledge with younger staff.

