Metro Fare Hike Beyond State's Control, Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Responding to criticism by the BJP against the Congress-led government over the Metro fare hike, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the issue does not fall under the jurisdiction of the state government and that no proposal in this regard has been received by him so far.

Reacting to the BJP's criticism of the state government, Shivakumar said party leaders should raise the issue with their own Union ministers and questioned whether they were capable of doing so.

Clarifying whether the Metro fare hike is decided by the state or the Centre, he said the matter does not come under the state government's purview.

“The committee is headed by a Union government secretary. Though there are four representatives from the state, the final decision rests with the Centre,” he said.

Responding to MPs Tejasvi Surya and P.C. Mohan's claim that the state government could change committee members to regulate fares, Shivakumar questioned how such a change was possible and said they should first get approval to appoint a Karnataka representative as committee chairperson.

He added that the Centre contributes only 12–13 per cent to Metro projects and that an agreement had earlier been signed for the committee to be headed by a central official.

Asked whether the state government had given its consent for the Metro fare hike, he said the issue does not concern the state government and there was no discussion with them.

“Since there was no discussion, it was not placed before the Cabinet or the Chief Minister,” he said.

On whether Bengaluru Metro fares are expensive compared to other cities, he said he would compare fares with those cities.

On a possible water tariff hike, he said there is no discussion on the issue at present.

On ward reservation for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, he said the process would be carried out by the concerned committee and does not fall under his purview.

When asked about statements by MLAs and Satish Jarkiholi that the high command should resolve power-sharing issues soon, he declined to comment, saying it was not the time for political discussion.

On reports of MLAs being sent abroad or to Goa, he said he was unaware of any such move and had not been involved in such discussions.

Asked about his travel plans to Delhi, he said he would be visiting Mangaluru on Friday, Raichur the next day and then Gadag, adding that official travel schedules would be released by the secretariat.

On whether he expected to be called to Delhi, as suggested by some high command leaders, he said he would inform the media if and when he goes.

When asked about the Upper Krishna Project, he said the Cabinet has already taken a decision and that all projects he has decided to implement would be brought to the final stage within the next two-and-a-half years.

He said he does not make empty promises and that historic decisions have been taken for Karnataka and Bengaluru, with visible changes expected in the next two to three years.

On a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he said the question should be addressed to the Chief Minister.

He further stated,“We plan to complete the first phase of the Bengaluru Business Corridor project within the next one-and-a-half years.”

On the absence of central budgetary support for tunnel roads and Bengaluru, he said the Centre has not provided any assistance.

“Tunnel road projects are based on the build-operate model, with the government contributing only 40 per cent, and project developers will have to take the risk,” he said.

Shivakumar also said that the Deputy Head of Mission of Denmark, Martin Petersen, and the High Commissioner of South Africa met him on Thursday and expressed interest in starting industries in Karnataka and Bengaluru.

They showed interest in investing in education, technology, innovation and tourism sectors and met him to strengthen ties.

He assured them of all necessary support from the state government and noted that Bengaluru is the only city in India, apart from Delhi, where Denmark has an office.