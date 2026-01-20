Etherfuse And Shinhan Securities Partner To Advance Tokenized Sovereign Debt Access Across Asia

Etherfuse has entered into a strategic partnership with Shinhan Securities, one of Asia's leading securities firms, to support the expansion and institutional distribution of tokenized sovereign debt across Asia. The partnership between Etherfuse and Shinhan Securities reflects growing institutional interest in applying high-performance blockchain infrastructure, including Monad , Solana and Stellar , to established government bond markets in a way that complements existing financial frameworks.

Sovereign bonds remain a core component of global capital markets, particularly in Asia, where they play a central role in long-term allocation, liquidity management, and capital preservation. As financial institutions assess the next phase of market infrastructure, attention is shifting toward digital systems that improve access, settlement, and transparency without altering the economic foundations of these instruments.

This partnership focuses on facilitating institutional access to sovereign debt represented onchain. Through Etherfuse's stablebond framework, government bonds can be accessed in tokenized form while maintaining predictable interest mechanics, verifiable backing, and alignment with regulatory and market standards across Asian jurisdictions.

As capital markets continue to evolve, institutions are increasingly seeking operational efficiency alongside portfolio diversification. Tokenized sovereign debt offers a framework that supports these objectives by combining government-backed yield with onchain transparency and streamlined settlement.

By working with Shinhan Securities, Etherfuse extends its sovereign bond tokenization infrastructure to a broader Asian investor base. The partnership reflects a shared focus on building institutional-grade digital finance systems that integrate seamlessly with traditional capital markets.

About Etherfuse

Etherfuse builds blockchain infrastructure for tokenized sovereign debt across emerging and developed markets. Through its stablebond framework, Etherfuse represents government bonds onchain while preserving their economic structure, interest mechanics, and regulatory alignment. Each Stablebond is backed by underlying sovereign debt and designed to provide transparent, yield-bearing exposure for institutional and professional investors.

About Shinhan Securities

Shinhan Securities is one of Asia's leading securities firms, offering a comprehensive range of financial services including investment banking, brokerage, asset management, and institutional solutions. As part of Shinhan Financial Group, the firm plays a central role in regional capital markets, supporting institutional investors with deep market expertise, robust risk management, and a long-standing commitment to financial innovation across Asia.

