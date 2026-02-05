Brazilian Runs Record 24H On Treadmill, 188 Kilometres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rio de Janeiro: A Brazilian man with a penchant for sporting records on Thursday broke a new one after tackling the `most boring physical challenge he could dream up: running on a treadmill for 24 hours.

Pepe Fiamonini ran 188 kilometres (116 miles), more than four marathons, on a treadmill at an open-air gym on Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema beach.

Once validated by officials who watched the challenge via live stream, the feat will earn him a third Guinness World Record.

The 35-year-old took only short breaks to change his shoes or go to the bathroom.

"I define myself with one word: curious. I'm curious about my abilities," Fiamoncini told AFP.

He said he started doing sport during the Covid pandemic, when he signed up for an Iron Man, a long-distance triathlon, which he saw as the "pinnacle of human capacity."

After conquering that he did an Ultraman, more than double the distance and set his sights on Guinness World Records.

The first record he broke was in May 2023, when he crossed the Uyuni salt flats in Bolivia, covering 170 km in a little over 33 hours.

The vast white expanse sits at 3,600 meters above sea level, with extreme temperatures ranging from 30°C during the day to -10°C at night.

The previous record was 55 hours.

Having conquered such extremes he sought to challenge his mental limits.

"So I thought, what's the most boring thing I hate? Running non-stop in the same place."

In October, Fiamoncini set his second Guinness record when he ran 110 km in 12 hours on a treadmill as a warm up for the challenge he finished Thursday.