Shraddha Kapoor Showers Love On Her Fur Baby As She Returns Home After 16 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor has returned home after a long gap of 16 days, and it seems like she missed her furry baby the most during her time away.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her kissing her furry friend incessantly, expressing her longing in the most adorable way.

Shraddha even included the caption, "16 days baad 1600 pappis to banti hain (After 16 days, 1600 kisses are allowed)" with the clip.

Refreshing your memory, Shraddha introduced her new pet to her Insta Fam last year after the success of her film "Stree 2".

She took to her IG and posted a few photographs with the new addition to the family, whom she received as a gift.

Introducing her new pet on social media, Shraddha wrote,“Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye 'Small' se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka... Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai... Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai (sic)”.

Shraddha is a pet parent to another fur baby named Shyloh.

Talking about Shraddha's professional commitments, she will be returning to the screen with "Stree 3". The third instalment in the popular franchise is scheduled to reach the audience by August 2027.

In addition to this, Shraddha has also been roped in for a biopic on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The forthcoming drama has been named "Eetha".

If the reports are to be believed, Shraddha has already started training in Lavani, a traditional Maharashtrian dance form, for her next.

The project will chronicle the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra's most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.