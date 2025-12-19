'Red Gold' At Risk As Porcupines Destroy Saffron Corms

Srinagar- Already battered by the effects of climate change, saffron growers in Pampore and adjoining areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama district are facing a fresh crisis as porcupines destroy saffron corms on a large scale, raising serious concerns over further decline in production of Kashmir's prized crop.

Farmers warned that unless urgent preventive measures are put in place, saffron cultivation, which has steadily shrunk over the years, could suffer irreversible losses.

Growers from Pampore, Konibal, Dusoo, Lethpora and surrounding villages told the news agency Kashmir News Observer that porcupines have been digging out saffron corms almost every night, leaving fields damaged and future yields uncertain. The problem has intensified at a time when the availability of quality corms is already limited.

“Climate change has already disrupted our crop cycle. Irregular rainfall, warmer winters and prolonged dry spells have badly affected saffron,” said Abdul Rashid Shah, a grower from Konibal.“Now porcupines are destroying whatever is left. Once a corm is damaged, there is no flowering. That means zero production and a direct blow to our livelihood.”

Farmers said saffron, often referred to as“red gold,” is a highly sensitive crop and offers little scope for protection against wildlife damage.

“Orchardists can fence or protect trees, but saffron fields do not have such options,” said Ishrat Ahmad, a grower from Pampore.“We try using lights, horns and noise to scare porcupines away, but it is not possible to stay awake all night. The animals return repeatedly.”

According to cultivators, porcupines are most active between December and March, a critical period for the survival and development of planted corms. During this time, the animals dig out and consume large quantities of corms, causing long-term damage to yields.

Growers said saffron production in Kashmir has already been hit by a combination of factors, including a shrinking cultivation area, erratic weather linked to climate change, lack of timely irrigation, and the non-availability of high-quality corms.

“Porcupines are adding to our misery,” Ishrat said.“If this issue is not addressed immediately, there will be no viable saffron corms left in these fields in the coming years.”

Farmers recalled that a repellent spray introduced by SKUAST-Kashmir a few years ago provided temporary relief, but its effect was short-lived and failed to offer a long-term solution.

“We are not experts. The government must involve scientists and technical experts who can guide us on sustainable ways to prevent porcupine damage,” said a grower from Lethpora.“So far, no permanent measure has been put in place.”