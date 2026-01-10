Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Venezuela Maintain Strategic Alliance

2026-01-10 03:37:24
(MENAFN) Russia and Venezuela continue their strategic alliance, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov confirmed Saturday after discussions with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Moscow has expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the Venezuelan people, the ambassador informed media. He emphasized that the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between the two nations continues to serve as the foundational blueprint guiding their bilateral relationship.

Melik-Bagdasarov underscored the validity of Caracas' calls for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were captured during an armed U.S. aggression and then transferred to the United States on Jan. 3.

The ambassador further stated that diplomatic engagement between Russia and Venezuela has continued without interruption "for even a minute."

The bilateral Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation was formalized in May 2025, becoming effective the following October. The agreement expands collaboration across political and economic sectors including energy, mining, transportation and communications, while also strengthening cooperation on security matters, counterterrorism initiatives and efforts to combat extremism.

