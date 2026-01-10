403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemen’s STC dissolves all bodies, ends operations
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced the formal dissolution of all its political, executive, and organizational bodies, effectively ending its operations both domestically and abroad.
In a recorded statement broadcast on state television, Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, secretary-general of the STC’s presidency body prior to its dissolution, read the council’s decision. “We announce the dissolution of the Southern Transitional Council, the dissolution of all its main and subsidiary bodies and institutions, and the closure of all its offices at home and abroad,” he said, noting that the move is intended to facilitate preparations for a comprehensive southern dialogue conference under Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship.
Bin Brik explained that the decision responds to recent developments in Hadramout and Al-Mahra provinces and precedes the planned southern dialogue conference scheduled in Riyadh.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia invited all southern Yemeni political groups to participate in the conference to establish a fair and comprehensive framework for resolving the southern issue, an initiative supported regionally and requested by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi.
He emphasized that the STC was not involved in recent military actions in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, describing them as detrimental to southern unity and damaging to relations with the Saudi-led coalition.
“Continuing the council’s existence no longer served the purpose for which it was established, representing southern aspirations and working toward the restoration of the south’s statehood,” Bin Brik added, stressing that the STC was never intended to be a tool for power or unilateral decision-making.
In a recorded statement broadcast on state television, Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, secretary-general of the STC’s presidency body prior to its dissolution, read the council’s decision. “We announce the dissolution of the Southern Transitional Council, the dissolution of all its main and subsidiary bodies and institutions, and the closure of all its offices at home and abroad,” he said, noting that the move is intended to facilitate preparations for a comprehensive southern dialogue conference under Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship.
Bin Brik explained that the decision responds to recent developments in Hadramout and Al-Mahra provinces and precedes the planned southern dialogue conference scheduled in Riyadh.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia invited all southern Yemeni political groups to participate in the conference to establish a fair and comprehensive framework for resolving the southern issue, an initiative supported regionally and requested by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi.
He emphasized that the STC was not involved in recent military actions in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, describing them as detrimental to southern unity and damaging to relations with the Saudi-led coalition.
“Continuing the council’s existence no longer served the purpose for which it was established, representing southern aspirations and working toward the restoration of the south’s statehood,” Bin Brik added, stressing that the STC was never intended to be a tool for power or unilateral decision-making.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment