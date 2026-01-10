403
Sheinbaum seeks US cooperation as Trump threatens cartels
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday emphasized the need for closer collaboration with the United States after President Donald Trump warned of upcoming strikes on drug cartels along the southern border.
At a press conference in Guerrero, Sheinbaum reiterated her willingness to work more closely with Washington. “We are going to strengthen communication, which is why I asked (Foreign Minister) Juan Ramon de la Fuente to meet with the (US) secretary of state ... three days ago Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio himself spoke about the good coordination, there is a working group, so we will further strengthen the relationship, the information we are providing ... in short, that they have all the information,” she said.
The remarks follow Trump’s claim that Mexico is next in line for U.S. operations targeting cartels, which he described as the real force controlling parts of the country. “The cartels are running Mexico -- it’s very, very sad to watch, and see what’s happened to that country,” he said.
Sheinbaum has consistently opposed foreign troops or strikes on Mexican soil. She stressed that the existing agreement between Mexico and the U.S. on combating drug trafficking remains in place and underlines cooperation rather than confrontation.
